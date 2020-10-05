The Supreme Court turned away Kim Davis’ case, but Thomas (joined by Alito) wrote a jaw-dropping rant taking direct aim at Obergefell and suggesting that SCOTUS must overturn the right to marriage equality in order to protect free exercise. https://t.co/qES8IZkw0U pic.twitter.com/F0zrYdBaeH — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 5, 2020

Ominous development in a U.S. Supreme Court decision today.

The court refused to take up an appeal from Kim Davis, the Kentucky clerk who refused to do her legal duty by issuing marriage licenses to same-sex couples. She was jailed briefly for contempt of court.

The court was messy legally and the refusal to hear the case still presented bad news for supporters of marriage equality.

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito filed an unusual comment in whcy they continued to argue the same-sex marriage case was wrongly decided. They adopted a popular theme of the hard-core religious right: That extension of rights to same-sex couples is somehow an infringement on THEIR religious freedom.

To me, it’s kind of like abortion. If you don’t believe in abortion, don’t get one. If you don’t believe in same-sex marriage, marry someone of the opposite gender. But stay the heck out of my life.

The Washington Post has details:

Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. said they agreed with the court’s decision not to hear Davis’s petition, but used the occasion to renew their objections. “Davis may have been one of the first victims of this court’s cavalier treatment of religion in its Obergefell decision, but she will not be the last,” Thomas wrote. “Due to Obergefell, those with sincerely held religious beliefs concerning marriage will find it increasingly difficult to participate in society without running afoul of Obergefell and its effect on other anti-discrimination laws.”