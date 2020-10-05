Today is the deadline to register to vote in Arkansas. You may do so in person or by mail with a form printed from the web, but the mail must be postmarked today.

Some help on that here.

The secretary of state also provides forms to print here.

After much deliberation, I decided to vote absentee. I had a false start when I tried to turn the ballot in at the county courthouse. Though the envelope contained a copy of my driver’s license, I still had to produce the license for the envelope to be accepted. I’d left it on my scanner at home.

So I went home, put three stamps on the enveloped (THREE are required) and took it to my mailbox, just as the mailman drove by. He assured me it would be delivered. He was right. I put it in his hands Wednesday afternoon, the voterview website indicates it was received and accepted on Friday. When you use voterview, it will not only keep you apprised of your ballot’s status but tell you your precinct and also give you the ballot for your precinct.

I did not vote for Kanye.

Early voting begins Oct. 19. Pulaski County plans more sites and longer hours. Information on their website.

Remember, if you vote absentee, you must turn the ballot into the clerk by the day before the election, Monday, Nov. 2. Or, if mailed, it must be received by election day Tuesday, Nov. 3, to count. Some other states have extended counting eligibility for ballots postmarked by Nov. 3 given the damage done to the Postal Service by Donald Trump. Not Arkansas. Republicans aren’t fans of heavy voting by folks who have difficulty getting to the polls.