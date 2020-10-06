Governor Hutchinson’s weekly coronavirus briefing included an announcement of a change in visitation rules for nursing homes and other long-term care facilities to allow more family visitors.

The highlights of the rule change are shown. He announced the change after reading a letter from a nursing home resident who hadn’t been able to see family for months.

Today’s COVID-19 count

Arkansas added 532 new cases of COVID-19, as confirmed by PCR tests, in the last 24 hours, for a total of 84,230 confirmed cases Antigen testing added 183 for a total of 715 new cases today and a total of all cases for the pandemic of 88,145. Hospitalizations rose by 5 to 529, a new high for the state. Deaths grew by 22 to 1,321 from confirmed cases. With 148 deaths from probable cases through yesterday, the death toll is at least 1,469.

The number of tests in the last 24 hours: 6,167 PCR tests. 1,059 antigen tests. So the positivity rate in all was around 10 percent.

Top counties for new cases in the last 24 hours: Washington, 57; Pulaski 43; Benton and Faulkner, 27; Sebastian, 25, and Craighead, 20.

Other topics and Q&A

THE TRUMP EXAMPLE: The governor claimed there’s more consistent following of health guidelines, perhaps spurred by the news that both Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive.

He said that wouldn’t be diminished by Trump’s statement that people shouldn’t be afraid of coronavirus and that it was no worse than the flu.

HALLOWEEN: He reiterated that he hoped Halloween activities would occur this year, but safely. He offered guidance on trick or treating.

SCHOOLS: Deputy Education Secretary Ivy Pfeffer said 22 districts are modifying in-person classes on account of the virus. In all, about 25 students are working virtually. This presents problems. The state said it would begin a program to help students learning at home. It will draw on universities and the Department of Human Services to find and help students who aren’t fully engaged with school.

UNEMPLOYMENT: He defended the use of $165 million in federal CARES Act money to build the unemployment trust fund to save a small tax bite for the biggest businesses. He said that left Arkansas in a good position.

STEVEN FARMER’S DEATH: A Jonesboro reporter noted the Craighead County GOP chair had died of coronavirus complications while members of the group, as illustrated by photos of political events, didn’t follow masking and social distancing rules. Do Republicans take it seriously?

The governor said he “a growing number and vast majority do. There’s always a minority that believes in some wild conspiracy theory that don’t follow the science and are resisting the need to follow public health guidance. I believe that is a diminishing minority.”

Urged to say to Republicans that they should do better, he said he encouraged all to follow the rules.

RED ZONE: While the White House coronavirus task force still has Arkansas in the red zone for new cases, Hutchinson again chose to mention some positive points in the report, such as more testing and a lower positivity rate. But he still said, despite some contrary recommendations, he’s “not looking at putting more restrictions on businesses.” He said businesses “by and large” were being responsible.

He said the state had been “successful at keeping the case level at a rate that doesn’t overwhelm our hospitals.” He said the community spread was not as deep as it could have been.

Health Department Director Jose Romero said a CDC report on the percentage of people with COVID-19 antibodies (about 1 in 25) indicates simply that many people in Arkansas had not been infected. He also said the presence of antibodies is not a signal that a person is protected from the virus.