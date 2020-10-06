KAIT-TV reports the death of Steven Farmer, superintendent of the Jonesboro Human Development Center and chairman of the Craighead County Republican Committee, from COVID-19 complications.

He’d been in intensive care since Sept. 18.

Raw Story reported the death and it’s been picked up widely on social media because the Craighead committee had a social event Sept. 12, the Reagan Roundup, at which few wore masks as they mingled inside a barn. No photos from the event indicate Farmer was present. Attendees included many Arkansas politicians and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas, who recovered from COVID-19 after he tested positive July 29.

Rep. Dan Sullivan, a Jonesboro Republican, was on hand. He is leading a lawsuit aimed at overturning the mask mandate in Arkansas and other health directives of the Hutchinson administration.