See if you can pinpoint the moment Trump sent this tweet. https://t.co/yIFg3TXKg8 pic.twitter.com/5fqm4lMjmu — Blue Hog Report (@BlueHogReport) October 6, 2020

Trump says no stimulus until after the election. And, as several have observed, that means no stimulus for five months if he loses.

The market reacts negatively.

People are hurting. But, hey, not from coronavirus. Remember, it’s no worse than the flu.

Advertisement

Vote. The lives of millions depend on it.

One bright spot. The many sendups of “Evita” thanks to Trump’s Covita moment on the balcony.

Advertisement