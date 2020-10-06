Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Remarkable. Nearly a quarter-million Americans did not “learn to live with Covid” and he continues to pour gasoline on the fire of resistance to sound health practices. (He’s wrong about the flu, by the way, but you probably knew that.) UPDATE: In 2018, the worst flu year in Arkansas in decades, there were 140 flu deaths. The coronavirus toll is already 10 times that, with the year not done.

New—at least one White House military staffer directly assigned to support the President in the Oval and residence — tested positive over the weekend, says CNN. Unknown name. That makes 32. #COVID19 #WhiteHouseVirus https://t.co/fc90CTV3VQ — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 6, 2020

At least Governor Hutchinson continues to encourage safe practices, though his Ready for Business policy and mandated school opening have driven us to the Top 10 worst states for coronavirus.

Maumelle High went virtual this week, to name one of many school disruptions on account of illness, quarantine or both.

One of my favorite COVID-related local Twitter accounts commented:

“The number of hospitalized is too high.” Man, if only @AsaHutchinson could do something about that. https://t.co/GwZfND0YUF — arkepi (@arkepi2020) October 5, 2020

And speaking of commentary:

I recommend this editorial by 17-year-old Mary Ruth Taylor in the Central High Tiger about teachers’ recent job action to work at home to persuade the district that in-person instruction hasn’t been safe. It’s an even-handed view of the action itself and acknowledges different circumstances that make virtual learning hard for many students.

She concludes the district punishment, a one-day pay dock and suspensions up to five days, was disproportionate. Also, none are so brilliant as those who agree with my belief that the responses from Governor Hutchinson and his education secretary Johnny Key, who controls the Little Rock School District, were out of line. This was particularly so in light of Central’s shut down soon after the punishment was announced for many Central teachers. She wrote:

