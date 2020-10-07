NEW: Pulaski County Judge just ruled that lawsuit by Little Rock Assistant Police Cheif Hayward Finks and 2 other officers against Cheif Keith Humphrey can move forward. The suit accuses the Chief of retaliation and creating a hostile work environment #ARnews pic.twitter.com/yYLcVcKVL0 — Susan El Khoury (@SusanElKhoury) October 7, 2020

There was a hearing today before Judge Chris Piazza in this suit. Humphrey had sought to have it dismissed.

On it will go.

It’s one of at least six suits against Humphrey complaining of his treatment of other members of the police force. Finks and several others say Humphrey has retaliated against them for differing with his decision to fire Charles Starks over the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Humphrey has sued dozens of people in federal court for mountain what he says is an illegal conspiracy to get him fired. Mayor Frank Scott Jr., who hired Humphrey, has said he won’t, but otherwise has been silent on turmoil in the police department, where the Fraternal Order of Police has become a major opponent.