Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the Bentonville School District has closed its administrative office for two weeks because 11 of 40 employees there have tested positive for COVID-19.

On the other hand: the UA Fayetteville seems to think all is well enough.

It announced today that in-person classes will follow the Thanksgiving break.

The UA has had more than 2,000 positive cases of student and staff, but it says it only has 33 active cases currently.