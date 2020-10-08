Governor Hutchinson correctly sensed yesterday that more bad news was on the way.

New cases in 24 hours: 1,265. All but 17 were “community cases.” In other words, not in a prison or nursing home. This looks like a record, though the state reported a record 1,107 cases confirmed by PCR tests Sept. 11, but only 79 probable cases that day, for 1,186 total cases.

New deaths from confirmed cases: 22, with one subtracted from the probable case toll, for a total to date of 1,503

Hospitalizations: Up 9 to a new record 547, with five more on ventilators.

Active cases: up 5 percent in a day, to 7,070.

Said the governor:

“We continue to see high levels of community spread across Arkansas. While I see so many Arkansans doing the right thing by wearing a mask, keeping their distance, and avoiding large gatherings, I know that it will take everyone working together to defeat this virus.”

UPDATE:

Since Oct. 2, the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has risen by 72. Of the state’s 1,002 ICU beds, there has been a decline in availability from 143 to 98.

Here’s a look at hospital numbers for the past seven days as provided by the health department at 2 p.m. each day:

10/2: 475 patients, 224 in ICU, 89 on vents. ICU beds available, 143. New deaths reported that day, 7.

10/3: 481 patients, 230 in ICU, 95 on vents. ICU beds available, 128. New deaths, 16.

10/4: 509 patients, 235 in ICU, 88 on vents. ICU beds available, 116. New deaths, 18.

10/5: 524 patients, 240 in ICU, 93 on vents. ICU beds available, 121. New deaths, 22.

10/6: 529 patients, 243 in ICU, 99 on vents. ICU beds available, 117. New deaths, 22.

10/7: 538 patients, 242 in ICU, 99 on vents. ICU beds available, 101. New deaths, 13.

10/8: 547 patients, 243 in ICU, 103 on vents. ICU beds available, 98. New deaths, 21.