A federal judge approved today the consent decree between the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and Dillard’s, the Little Rock-based department store chain, over allegations of discrimination against Black people.

The EEOC said the company had failed to promote employees because of race and had fired one employee and retaliated against another on account of race.

Dillard’s didn’t agree with the charges but said it agreed to a settlement to avoid protracted litigation.

The settlement includes monetary ($900,000 to settle all claims) and injunctive relief for 11 employees who worked at stores in several states, including Little Rock and North Little Rock stores.

It also said the decree will document Dillard’s intention to comply with the Civil Rights Act; consider promotions based on qualifications and not race; have store managers recognize that Dillard’s will not tolerate racial discrimination, particularly in the Little Rock program to recruit and train buyers, and to train employees.

The agreement also says Dillard’s will create an anonymous hotline for employees to make complaints. There are other specifics about training programs, reports on progress and monitoring. It will reach out to historically black colleges when recruiting.

Here’s Judge Lee Rudofsky’s decree.

The Democrat-Gazette reported last week that a settlement was pending, but the judge said at a hearing Wednesday that he wanted some changes in the final agreement. He signed off on them today.

The lead plaintiff, Tanisha Erby, who’d worked for Dillard’s since 2005, beginning at Park Plaza, said she’d been denied opportunities for promotion to management. The EEOC said 40 of 41 interns recruited from colleges for the Little Rock buyers program were white.

Dillard’s settled an earlier class action by the EEOC in 2012 for $2 million