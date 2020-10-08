A court filing in Van Buren County indicates Circuit Judge H.G. Foster of Conway became ill during court Sept. 25 and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the rescheduling of several cases.

I got in touch late this afternoon and he reports that he’s sick, but still working and able to retain a sense of humor.

I’m at home, still pretty sick, but able to zoom court and keep up with orders and such… Prednisone and Cefdinir are keeping the symptoms from flat laying me out. Today we had about 5 hours of court, and while I am now calling it a day, several people got the benefit (?) of their tax dollars.

Court in Arkansas has proceeded in the pandemic, but mostly remotely with occasional in-person proceedings at the discretion of the judge.