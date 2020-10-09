The Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 report shows 1,067 more Arkansans have tested positive for the coronavirus, a bit under yesterday’s high of 1,265. But deaths rose by 27 to a total of 1,530, and 560 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 247 of them are in ICU and 101 are on ventilators, the department reported in a separate release.

Governor Hutchinson’s comment:

Yesterday was another record day of testing with almost 14,000 total tests performed. Our new cases continue to be too high. As we all go about our weekend, let’s make sure to wear a mask and keep our distance. We are constantly reminded of how serious this virus is and how easily it can spread.

As of Oct. 8, 11 percent of people testing positive reported to investigators that they had been in retail stores, according to the ADH. That number is based on cases investigated, rather than all positive results reported; about 2 percent of cases are still under investigation, according to the weekly case investigation report. Unlinked cases — people testing positive whose source of infection could not be determined — was at 35.7 percent, an indicator of community spread.

Modeling by the University of Arkansas for Medical Science’s Fay Boozman College of Public Health forecast a death toll of 1,375 by Oct. 5, not counting probable deaths. It wasn’t too far off: the toll that day was 1,299 (probables raised that to 1,447).

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement has released a map using a heatmap to show density of active cases as of Oct. 3: