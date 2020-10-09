The New York Times today expanded significantly on news that an experimental treatment Donald Trump received for COVID-19 was developed from cells from tissue taken in abortions.

It’s interesting, of course, because the Trump administration suspended federal funding of research using fetal tissue (though it exempted tissue obtained before 2019). Wrote the Times:

“Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement released at the time. Yet the treatment for Covid-19 received by Mr. Trump — a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies he described as a “cure” in a celebratory video posted on Twitter — was developed using human cells derived from a fetus aborted decades ago. Remdesivir, an antiviral drug that the president received late last week, was also developed with those cell lines. At least two companies racing to create a vaccine against the coronavirus, Moderna and AstraZeneca, are also relying on the cells. Johnson & Johnson is testing its vaccine in another so-called cell line originally produced from fetal tissue. As participants in the White House’s Operation Warp Speed, all three vaccine-makers have received federal funding.

In Arkansas, one of the strongest opponents of abortion in the legislature, Sen. Stanley Rapert, was treated with Remdesivir during his hospitalization for a serious bout of COVID-19.

No one has suggested that Trump or Rapert or others who are anti-abortion were aware of the research roots of these treatments or that use of older cell lines runs counter to the 2019 order on research funding. But the Times story included this about Trump’s use of the antibodies:

Advertisement

Some scientists saw a double standard in the president’s endorsement. “Hypocrisy has never bothered the man, as near as I can tell,” Lawrence Goldstein, a neuroscientist at the University of California, San Diego, who has used fetal tissue in his research, said of Mr. Trump. Dr. Deepak Srivastava, a pediatric cardiologist who led the International Society for Stem Cell Research until July, said, “If they oppose this research, they should be willing to not take a drug that was developed using that.”