Secretary Pompeo tells Fox he’s working to get more of @HillaryClinton’s emails out before the election.
PERINO: Will that happen before the election?
POMPEO: Doing it as fast as we can. I certainly, I certainly think there’ll be more to see before the election
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 9, 2020
I just couldn’t pass this up.
The Trump administration plans release of emails so sensitive that their placement on a private server was a crime and national security was jeopardized?
With this, Hillary will lose the election for sure.