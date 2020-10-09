The multi-dimensional coalition opposing a state sales tax increase permanently imbedded in the state Constitution to give to the unaccountable Arkansas Department of Transportation continues to add members.

They are Audubon Arkansas, the state office of the National Audubon Society; Audubon Society of Central Arkansas, a local Audubon chapter; and Arkansas Audubon Society, an independent, statewide advocate for conservation.

As related by the No Permanent Tax Vote NO on Issue 1 group: