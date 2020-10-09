A new report released by the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families says the number of uninsured children in Arkansas has increased by 43 percent between 2016 and 2019, to about 43,000 children.

Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, in calling attention to the report, says the number is rising nationally and this was before the pandemic increased the ranks of unemployed. The losses are linked to reduction of coverage in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

Rich Huddleston, head of Arkansas Advocates, said the drop in Arkansas is among the highest in the country. Where 4 percent of Arkansas children were once uninsured, the percentage is now 5.9 percent, above the national average of 5.7 percent, he said. Many are eligible for coverage but aren’t enrolled.

Huddleston blames cuts in outreach and enrollment assistance, which are in line with the national push to undermine or kill the Affordable Care Act. Immigrant families are particularly fearful of engaging with government and red tape discourages others. The Arkansas work requirement, eventually struck down in court also affected children when parents lost coverage. Some have not returned.

The Advocates’ suggestions to reverse the decline: