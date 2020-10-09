University of Arkansas Chancellor Joe Steinmetz sent a note yesterday to the campus community that in-person classes will resume after Thanksgiving. He wrote:

In light of our continuing decline in the number of positive COVID-19 cases (now at 33), we have decided to stay the course following Thanksgiving break. We had been preparing to go completely remote after the Thanksgiving break if needed, but it now appears that we can continue to hold in-person classes safely as we have been doing. That said, students who have health concerns are encouraged to discuss remote options with their instructor. Otherwise, students, faculty and staff should plan to stay the present course.

The cumulative positivity rate on campus is 8 percent, with 713 positive results out of 8,922 tests, according to the UA COVID-19 dashboard. 935 test results have been reported since Oct. 5; 40 results are pending. The dashboard report for today shows 10 new cases on campus, two of which were self-reported. Total active cases include 26 students and two staff.