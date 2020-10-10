Add Arkansas Community Organizations, a grassroots group for working families, to those opposing Issue 1 to impose a permanent sales tax increase after a temporary tax expires in 2023 to provide $300 million a year (and rising) to the unaccountable Arkansas Department of Transportation.

ACO also opposes Issue 3, another special interest amendment from the Republican legislature to kill popular petition drives for amendments and initiated acts. The chamber of commerce doesn’t want to battle a minimum wage increase again and the Farm Bureau hates stuff like medical marijuana and other progressive government. (Though it was the driving force in a successful ballot issue to discriminate against gay people by denying same-sex couples the ability to adopt or foster children.) Republicans hate fair government and love gerrymandering, another initiative they killed through an ambiguous legal technicality.

Said ACO:

Issue 1 is a regressive tax that will be a permanent part of the Arkansas constitution. Arkansas has the second highest rate of combined local and state sales taxes in the country. Issue 3 will make it extremely difficult if not impossible for grassroots groups to place issues on the ballot. Issue 3 is part of a multi-year effort by corporate lobbyists and their friends in the legislature to destroy the right of Arkansans to petition and place legislation, such as a minimum wage increase, on the ballot for the people to vote on. The initiative process provides a check on the powerful special interests that run state government. Donna Massey, state president of ACO, said about Issue 1: “We should never allow a sales tax to become a permanent part of our constitution. There are better ways to fund highway maintenance such as a gasoline tax. We also need better oversight of the Arkansas Department of Transportation and a change in its priorities. We need to fix our roads and highways when they need it and certainly repair bridges so that they are safe, but we do not need to fund massive projects like 30 Crossing that harm neighborhoods and the environment. Transportation is more than just roads and highways. It should also include public transportation.” On Issue 3, Ms. Massey said:

“Over the last few legislative sessions big money interests have been

taking away our right to petition and bring legislation to the people for a vote. These changes have made it difficult for grassroots people to work hard and bring initiatives to the citizens so that they have the chance to vote on issues that could make life better for the majority of us. Issue 3 will make it even harder if not impossible for our voices to be heard. I urge everyone to vote against Issue 3 and spread the word to others. The people should rule not the Big Money!”

ACO avoided Issue 2, which essentially abolishes term limits.

Personally, I say STRIKE OUT THE LEGISLATURE. NO on 1, 2 and 3.