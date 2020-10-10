Arkansas PBS will broadcast debates (one-sided in one case) for congressional seats this week, beginning Monday with the debate between Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliot and Republican French Hill for the 2nd Congressional District seat Hill currently holds.

The one-hour debates will be taped for airing on PBS at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday (4th District), 8 p.m. Wednesday (3rd District) and 7 p.m. Thursday for U.S. Senate, which Republican Sen. Tom Cotton has refused to attend. Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington will have the stage to himself.

You can watch them as they are taped on PBS’ YouTube channel. PBS is also allowing media to embed links on their websites for live streaming and the Arkansas Times has received permission to show the debates live and will do so next week.

Steve Barnes will moderate with questions from different panels of reporters.