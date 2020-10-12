The bedfellows grow ever stranger.

Secure Arkansas, a right-wing outfit, joins left-wingers including me in urging NO votes on Issues 1, 2 and 3. A summary of its thinking in a recent newsletter:

Issue 1: It doesn’t like a new, constitutionally protected sales tax in a state with one of the highest sales tax rates in the country.

Issue 2: The title mentions term limits, but it essentially abolishes them. Throw the bums out. 16 years (22 for some lucky senators) is enough.

Issue 3: Of the petition-killer amendment’s new restrictions on popular ballot drives, Secure Arkansas says: “Only the mega-rich, politicians and special interest groups could ever handle those heavy-handed restrictions and pay to hire signature gatherers, dear reader.”