By
Max Brantley
On
2:51 pm

Big for a Monday, up 654 cases and 17 more deaths. A new record for hospitalizations.

The governor issued a cautionary note:

“Our hospitalizations continue to be at a high level. This puts stress on our healthcare workers. While we have sufficient bed capacity in our hospitals, this does strain the system. This is why we need to work together to reduce our cases and reduce our hospitalizations.”

Here’s the Health Department report on hospitalizations as of 2 p.m. today.

Current Hospitalizations: 608

Total Beds: 9,112

Total Beds Available: 2,579

Total ICU Beds: 1,002

Total ICU Beds Available: 123

Total Vents: 1,060

Total Vents Available: 688

Total Covid patients in ICU: 260

Total Covid patients on vents: 104