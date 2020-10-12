Big for a Monday, up 654 cases and 17 more deaths. A new record for hospitalizations.
The governor issued a cautionary note:
“Our hospitalizations continue to be at a high level. This puts stress on our healthcare workers. While we have sufficient bed capacity in our hospitals, this does strain the system. This is why we need to work together to reduce our cases and reduce our hospitalizations.”
Here’s the Health Department report on hospitalizations as of 2 p.m. today.
Current Hospitalizations: 608
Total Beds: 9,112
Total Beds Available: 2,579
Total ICU Beds: 1,002
Total ICU Beds Available: 123
Total Vents: 1,060
Total Vents Available: 688
Total Covid patients in ICU: 260
Total Covid patients on vents: 104