If all goes as planned, you can watch today’s debate for 2nd District Congress here as it happens, beginning at 2 p.m.

Arkansas PBS will be taping for 7 p.m. showing tonight the one-hour debate between Democratic state Sen. Joyce Elliott and Republican Rep. French Hill.

But PBS is live-streaming the event on its YouTube channel and has given media permission to embed the link on their websites. The livestream will include a press conference with candidates following the debate.

The debate is provided by Arkansas PBS, myarkansaspbs.org/elections.