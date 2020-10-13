Great new ad from Sen. Joyce Elliott responding to the relentless attack ads from Republican French Hill’s increasingly ugly effort to hang onto his 2nd District seat.

Elliott resists nasty name-calling, as Hill used in yesterday’s debate on AETN. Instead, she said she was a teacher for 30 years and has heard it all from “moody teenagers.”

She comments, “There is nothing French Hill can say that will get under my skin. But boy is he trying.” She then sets the record straight and invokes the middle class she says French Hill has forgotten.

“The best is yet to come,” Elliott says hopefully.

Hill did a modified Trump on Elliott in yesterday’s debate. Polls say it didn’t work for Trump against Joe Biden. Even in Arkansas, I think HIlls’ haughty condescension would play just as poorly.