The Delta Grassroots Caucus is in the midst of a two-day meeting that will include back-to-back appearances today by 2nd Congressional district candidates — Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott and Republican incumbent Rep. French Hill.

Each will take questions for a half-hour beginning with Elliott at 10:30 a.m.

The caucus provided media with a Zoom link to the session. I don’t know if it is generally accessible to the public or not.