Celeste Williams, the Democrat opposing Republican Rep. Steve Womack, has put together an ad buy and it’s pretty good. (Just wish she could have worked in her bearded dragon.)

Her release:

Family nurse practitioner and Democratic candidate for the Third Congressional District, Celeste Williams launched her campaign’s first television ad buy this week. Her new TV ad, called “Too Chicken,” calls out Rep. Steve Womack for hiding his record from his constituents. The ad will air regularly throughout the district.

The ad, which was shot in Celeste’s own backyard with her family chickens, harkens to Arkansas’s rural roots. “In Arkansas, we know chickens…but we don’t need one in Congress.” Celeste explained. “My opponent has had 10 years in Congress to make life better for Arkansans – but he hasn’t. He hasn’t fought for affordable healthcare, he’s voted against making prescription drug prices lower, and he proposed a budget that would have slashed Social Security and Medicare.”

Williams has held 25 live conversations via Facebook during which she talks with constituents and answers their questions. She’s not afraid to talk about ensuring safe working conditions for our families, or lowering prescription drug prices for her patients, or ensuring local poultry farmers are able to speak up about their issues without fear of retaliation. Why? “I’m beholden to the voters of this District, to the families who keep Arkansas running – not giant corporate PAC donors, because, unlike my opponent, I’m not taking one cent of their money.” said Williams. Steve Womack, on the other hand, has held one phone-in town hall since March. “He’s too chicken to hold a town hall because he knows you’ll ask why he tried to slash Social Security and Medicare.”

BIOGRAPHY: Celeste Williams is a nurse practitioner, wife, mother, and community servant. She is a graduate of Southern Nazarene University and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Celeste is running for Congress because she believes no one should go broke because they get sick. Celeste lives just outside of Bella Vista with her husband, four children, several chickens, a Rhodesian Ridgeback, 2 peacocks, 3 ducks, 2 rabbits, and a bearded dragon.