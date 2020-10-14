It might be safe for thousands of kids to go to school, but the Little Rock School District has decided it’s not safe for the public to attend meetings of the district community advisory board, a toothless panel appointed by the district’s czar, state Education Secretary Johnny Key.

It meets Thursday at 5:30 p.m. No in-person attendance will be allowed. People who wish to submit comments must do so in writing by 1 p.m. Thursday. If something said in the meeting is deserving of comment or question — too bad. Just like the state Board of Education.

Care to watch?