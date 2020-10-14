Sorry. I forgot to embed Arkansas PBS’ 3rd district congressional debate when it was taped yesterday afternoon. Give it a watch if you’d like to see a well-versed Democratic candidate, Celeste Wiliams, in action against an entrenched Republican incumbent, Rep. Steve Womack, who relies on right-wing bromides while delivering little for the working people of his district, particularly the many immigrants.

Said Williams, a nurse, about the Republican response to the pandemic:

No one who works in health care thinks that this is an acceptable outcome of where we are right now. The United States has unmatched manufacturing capabilities, we have unmatched biotech…we all are suffering in this time of pandemic and we needed leadership to bring us all together to defeat this common enemy. We haven’t gotten that.

Today at 3 p.m., Arkansas PBS will livestream an hour of Ricky Harrington, the Libertarian and sole challenger to Republican Sen. Tom Cotton. ABC is the magic formula here. Anybody But Cotton. His appearance will be broadcast at 7 p.m. tonight on Arkansas PBS.