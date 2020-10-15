KARK reports on a chilling figure in the Oct. 11 weekly report of the White House coronavirus task force:

The state of Arkansas ranks second in the nation in new COVID-19 deaths per capita, according to a White House Coronavirus Task Force report dated October 11. Using data collected from October 3-9, The Natural State ranks behind only North Dakota in new deaths per 100,000 over the last week.

138 deaths in a week. And, the evidence suggests, the death counts are underreported. Maybe it’s not just the flu. Maybe the 18 legislators who plan to ask the Arkansas Supreme Court to end the governor’s state of emergency ought to read the White House reports.

But, hey, good news. Arkansas is only 11th highest in new cases per capita. We had a long run in the Top 10.