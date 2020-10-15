Central Arkansas Pride, the LGBTQ festival, will have its eighth edition this Saturday, but this year will be held virtually, starting at noon. It will include entertainers, messages from the community and social justice commentary.

The event’s news release said:

Over the last several months, Central Arkansas Pride has worked to coordinate with over 100 event partners and spent countless hours of recording, producing, and curating original content to create an exciting virtual pride event that will engage attendees virtually while keeping them safe from the pandemic.

“We are excited to still be able to bring Pride virtually this year,” said Zack Baker, Executive Director of Central Arkansas Pride. “Our team has worked for months to bring engaging and entertaining content that is representative of our community. This was truly a community effort, and we are so thankful for everyone who stepped up to make this year’s Pride event happen.”

Love, Tito’s is the presenting sponsor for 2020 Virtual Central Arkansas Pride Fest along with major sponsors Windstream, Lost Forty Brewing, and Flyway Brewing Company. Returning co-emcees for the second year in a row are local community leaders Adrienne Collins, recording artist and part of the powerhouse musical duo A+B, and Joshua Ang Price, Pulaski County Election Commissioner.

There are four easy ways to watch the 2020 Virtual Central Arkansas Pride Fest stream: