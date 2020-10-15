The faces of more than 250 women will be writ large — actually projected — on a building in Riverdale for Saturday’s “Naming Our Women” celebration hosted by the Progressive Arkansas Women’s Political Action Committee.

Starting at 6:45 p.m., four laser projectors will beam 30-foot-tall photographs of the women being celebrated and their nominations on the facade of the ATA Martial Arts at 1800 Riverfront Drive. Many faces will be familiar to progressives, including the late Betty Bumpers and Brownie Ledbetter, along with new leaders who continue to push for women’s voices to be heard and women who’ve provided personal inspiration.

To attend the free event, enter the parking lot on Brookwood Road. For safety’s sake, those who chose to leave their cars to watch are asked to wear face coverings and social distance. PAWPAC members will direct traffic. The presentation takes 45 minutes and will be repeated after the first run. Women will be featured alphabetically by first name.

The photographs will be interspersed with projections of artworks by a number of artists, including Kathy Strause, Zina Al-Shukri, Laura Raborn, Oluwatobi Adewumi, Rebecca Thompson, David Bailin, Terry Polk, Susan Chambers and more.

PAWPAC, founded in 2016 to boost representation in the political arena by women who support reproductive freedom, workplace advancement and equality, has donated $100,000 to more than 60 women candidates during this election cycle, including those running in down-ballot races for school board seats and the like.

The presentation will be posted on PAWPAC’s webpage in the future.