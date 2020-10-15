The Saracen Casino in Pine Bluff will open Tuesday, Oct. 20, but you might notice some activity around the facility this week.

The Quapaw-owned casino will be open for limited hours several days this week by invitation for local people to test operations. Governor Hutchinson will drop by today, for example.

The public will be welcome after the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Oct. 20.

An annex to the casino and convenience store opened in late September 2019 after voters approved casino expansion in 2018. It will remain open along with the new casino.