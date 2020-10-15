The Arkansas Supreme Court cleared two amendments referred to the Nov. 3 ballot by the legislature on term limits and petition drives for amendments and initiated acts.

The Court said that Circuit Judge Mary McGowan had properly concluded that the amendments didn’t violate constitutional requirements.

It said the appellant, Tom Steele, a term limits proponent, had not met the “manifest fraud” standard necessary to rule off Issue 2, the term limits amendment. It essentially abolishes term limits by allowing legislators to sit out one term before running again on top of term limits, currently 16 years (22 years for some senators).

It also held that the multiple parts of Issue 3, which makes it more difficult to qualify a popular petition for the ballot with expanded signature rules, tougher deadlines and removal of a “cure” period for invalidated signatures, were adequately related and thus did not violate the constitutional provision against amendments with multiple parts.

Here’s the majority opinion by Chief Justice Dan Kemp.

There were a variety of opinions, but only one would have removed either of the two amendments.

Justice Rhonda Wood joined the majority opinion but noted different standards for legislative amendments and popular proposals. She said newspaper publication is no longer an effective means of reaching many voters. Thus, voters often first learn about amendments in the voting booth. She seems to suggest this should be changed, but she said it’s not something the court can do.

Justice Jo Hart dissented. She said Issue 3 should have been removed from the ballot because it amended three separate parts of the Constitution. She said calling those three provisions “reasonably germane does not make it so.”

Justice Shawn Womack said the appeal of Judge McGowan’s decision should have been dismissed because the lower court didn’t have jurisdiction to consider the sufficiency of constitutional amendments. That is the Supreme Court’s role and should have been where the suit was filed originally.