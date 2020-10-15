A wet/dry vote in Van Buren County may proceed, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled today.

A group opposing the measure, funded by people in the retail liquor business, and the owner of a liquor store in Maumelle sought to have the measure removed from the ballot. So-called “county line liquor stores” have frequently been opponents of efforts to expand legal sales into dry areas.

The Supreme Court rejected an argument that the final decision comes too close to an election. The statute in question was interpreted as requiring a circuit court challenge to be completed 65 days before an election, jot the appellate decision. It also rejected arguments about the validity of petition and that one canvasser was paid.

Justices Robin Wynne and Shawn Womack dissented on the timing issue.