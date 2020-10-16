Another four-digit day for new cases and 20 more deaths. Hospitalizations down four but another 185 added to the active case number. And a weekend full of football to come. What could go wrong?
Said the governor:
“Yesterday we saw another new record in our testing efforts. With over 15,000 total tests, we can see the results of our investment and commitment to grow Arkansas’s testing infrastructure. This weekend is critical as we continue to battle COVID-19. Remember to wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash your hands frequently.”