MASSIVE PRO-TRUMP $$$ POURING IN: Preserve America PAC reports receiving $84M since late August, mostly from the Adelsons: Sheldon & Miriam Adelson: $75M

Bernie Marcus: $5M

Warren Stephens: $2M

Diane Hendricks: $1M

Ronnie Cameron: $500khttps://t.co/rBEAc56Yqf pic.twitter.com/tFt7DXhpYP — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) October 15, 2020

This report from a New York Times reporter is part of huge spending by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson not only for Trump but also for endangered Republican senators.

Note the Arkansas contributors to this PAC: Stephens Inc. CEO Warren Stephens and Little Rock poultry executive Ronnie Cameron.

Stephens also gave $1 million to this PAC in June, according to Opensecrets.org. And millions more in more than 160 contributions in the 2020 election cycle to other PACs and candidates, particularly to the PAC that supports Republican Senate candidates.