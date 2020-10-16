These two things are true:
1) Because of 2016, everyone wary not simply of poll results but of all previously known laws of political physics.
2) Those prev known laws are running very, very strongly against Trump.
Point 1) wins for now. No one knows or can dare seem confident
— James Fallows (@JamesFallows) October 16, 2020
Polling in the presidential race has been encouraging, but what James Fallows says is indisputably true. In today’s world, a one-day news cycle seems an eternity. It’s not over until Nov. 3 and maybe not then.
Nonetheless, here’s the reason special interest money has been pouring into millionaire Republican banker Rep. French Hill’s campaign to augment his dishonest, race-baiting ads against Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott. She’s persisting and connecting. So must her supporters if the 2nd Congressional District is in reach.
Something is happening…
NEW POLL
Joyce Elliott 45.5%
French Hill 46%
Help us win: https://t.co/yiqTEHnJyi pic.twitter.com/BZqfmnUZhB
— Joyce Elliott (@xjelliott) October 15, 2020