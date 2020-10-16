By
Max Brantley
On
9:24 am

Polling in the presidential race has been encouraging, but what James Fallows says is indisputably true. In today’s world, a one-day news cycle seems an eternity. It’s not over until Nov. 3 and maybe not then.

Nonetheless, here’s the reason special interest money has been pouring into millionaire Republican banker Rep. French Hill’s campaign to augment his dishonest, race-baiting ads against Democratic Sen. Joyce Elliott. She’s persisting and connecting. So must her supporters if the 2nd Congressional District is in reach.

