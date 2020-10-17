State Sen. Joyce Elliott, the Democratic challenging the millionaire banker Republican Rep. French Hill, emphasizes her modest upbringing in her latest ad.

Hill continues to slash, helped today by oppo research from national Republicans who see Elliott as a legitimate threat in a district where the most populous county will give her a big margin and where the suburban voters are tired of Trump and people like French Hill who enable him. The hit from the National Republican Congressional Committee, delivered to the Democrat-Gazette, was her settlement of an income tax dispute with the state of New York, which sought taxes from 2011 on income she received as a non-resident from a nonprofit, the College Board, based in New York. She said she finally decided to end the long dispute by paying up. It appears the amount she owed New York, in the end, was about $3,000. The Republicans also noted that the state of Arkansas and Elliott settled an income tax claim in 2011.

Hill naturally pounced on the report as evidence of Elliott’s unfitness to serve. Her response, in addition to detailing the matter to the Democrat-Gazette:

