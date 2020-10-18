By
Cases always drop a bit on Sunday, but 644 once was considered a BIG day for the virus in Arkansas. No more.

And 20 more deaths, again. And a testing rate still in the 7 percent danger range.

The governor’s words on the day:

There are 644 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. While we have seen decreases the last few days, it will likely trend back up next week. Next week’s cases will depend upon our activity over the weekend. I am grateful for everyone being diligent & safe

The line is open.

And for your enjoyment:

