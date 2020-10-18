Think hard about the race for president says the editorial in today’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Read it if you dare and then think hard:

Isn’t this an endorsement of Donald Trump, lacking only the word itself? Why, it’d be a runaway election given his great record of achievement except for his “personality.” Or so it says. They forgot to mention the thousands of lies. And corruption. And the incitement of violence. And a preference for authoritarian rule. And alliances with dictators we once viewed as enemies. And an endorsement of summary police execution. And a failure of leadership that produced 215,000 American dead and counting. And the end of any pretense of civility in public discourse.

Closing paragraph:

If Biden wins and the Democrats take the Senate and end the filibuster rule–and along with a Democratic House pass much of the radical far left agenda–will Biden really veto it? We doubt it. A vote for Trump instead of Biden might be the best check on that becoming a reality in America.

Happily, what little is left of newspaper circulation in Arkansas is heavily tilted in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s case to old-timers in Pulaski County. I don’t need an exit poll to know how that will turn out.