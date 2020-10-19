By
Max Brantley
On
3:16 pm

The report today follows a pattern of reduced cases on Sunday and Monday, this time with a drop from Sunday’s total of more than 600. The test comes as the week progresses and results come in from weekend activities. We’ll have to wait until Tuesday to top the 100,000-case mark.

The death count increased by 10, lower than it has been in many days. There was also a sizeable drop of 246 in active cases, but a rise in hospitalizations by 41.

Said the governor:

“We saw another decrease in new cases yesterday, and I am hopeful that the cases will stay low through the week. I applaud our students and educators for reducing the active cases in our schools. Let’s stay vigilant, and while cases usually go up in the next four days, let’s remember that it is up to each of us to do our part to help slow this virus and protect ourselves, our family, and our neighbors.

I don’t know the basis for a reduction in active cases in schools, which stood over 1,400 counting all schools and colleges last Thursday. An update due today might indicate.

