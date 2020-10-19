Susanna Post, a math and business technology teacher at Belle Point Alternative Center in Fort Smith, is the 2021 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

A teacher for five years, she’s said to use her experience in the oil and gas business to help connect students with the world outside the classroom.

She started teaching in North Carolina in 2002, but after a family move worked for oil and gas companies in Texas and Fort Smith before returning to the classroom.

At Belle Point, she started a coding club, worked on ACT prep program and literacy intervention.

She has degrees from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, UCA and UA Little Rock.

As teacher of the year, she’ll have a year beginning July 1 to travel the state working with other teachers and sit as a non-voting member of the state Board of Education. She’ll receive a $14,000 award in addition to $2,000 already received for being a regional finalist and state semi-finalist. She’ll compete for a national award.