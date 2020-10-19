BREAKING: Data for the month suggests for the first time COVID-19 has moved from a region by region crisis to a national one. It needs a national solution. More to follow shortly. — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) October 19, 2020

Striking contrast between this grim thread of information on a Twitter post by Andy Slavitt, Barack Obama’s Medicare/Medicaid chief, and whining Donald Trump in a phone call with campaign staff.

One illustrates, with data, the worsening situation and evolution of the virus from a regional to a national crisis.

And then there’s this in the New York Times:

President Trump attacked Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, as a “disaster,” said that people were “tired of” the coronavirus and want to be left “alone,” and denounced his media coverage in a call with campaign staff on Monday morning.