Leroy McBride is the first person in line to vote in downtown Little Rock this morning. His daughter is sitting in the car. It will be her first time voting. The duo got here at 4 this morning because they “couldn’t wait to exercise their right to vote” @KATVNews #ARnews #arpx pic.twitter.com/Ujz5GwGqIt — Viktoria Capek (@KATVViktoria) October 19, 2020

The lines at early voting sites in Little Rock today were impressive as voting began for the Nov. 3 election.

Two words of caution: 1) Early voting has been increasing in popularity. Some elections where early voting seemed robust eventually ended with total voting in line with previous years as election-day voting dropped off. 2) Don’t presume that all those in line rose early to be sure we rid the White House of the national plague. Donald Trump has motivated fans, too.

Vote as if the future of America depends on it. Because it does.

I voted absentee (I hope it gets counted). But I’m interested in input from people who early vote on good times and places where crowds might be smallest for those seeking to limit health exposure. I’m guessing mid-afternoon at the new early voting sites. Today isn’t a good judge. First-day early voting is always heavy.

Note KATV’s Twitter on the line that began forming at the county office building at Markham and Broadway at 4 a.m. Also, see lines at other sites. I make the assumption that the early turnout leans heavily toward Biden based on the observation that most are wearing masks, thus in possession of a reasonable amount of intelligence.

PS: I’m in receipt of a complaint from a voter who says he requested an absentee ballot and the clerk’s office confirmed its receipt and that it was dropped in the mail. But he hasn’t received the ballot and the clerk’s office reportedly said it’d heard from others with similar complaints. There’s nothing anybody can do among state elected officials about the Postal Service. Trying calling U.S. Rep. French Hill. I’m sure he’s interested in getting every vote in Pulaski County counted.