Vault Bar in Fayetteville serves a pepper-and-tequila cocktail called the Poblano Escobar, a play on the name of Pablo Escobar. That’s a pun meant to be funny, yes, says Adam Franky, who will graduate from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a master’s degree in political science at the end of the fall semester.

But to the people of Latin America and of Latin American descent, the murdering founder of the Medellin cocaine cartel, which was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 25,000 people, is nothing to joke about.

Franky went to the Vault to try to explain why naming a drink after a Colombian narcoterrorist whose victims included thousands of men, women and children, not to mention the assassination of some 600 police officers, might be offensive to Fayetteville’s Latinx community. He asked that the bar considering a new name for the drink. He had no luck with the bartenders, so he wrote the manager, who said the owners didn’t want to talk to Franky and weren’t going to change the name of the drink.

On Monday, the Times called one of the owners, architect Christopher Baribeau of Modus Studios, to ask why the name couldn’t be changed. Baribeau declined to answer questions, saying he was at his office and not the bar, and that he would get with the other owners to see if they wanted to respond to the Times. Apparently, they did not; no response has been received.

The Poblano Escobar was invented by a bartender in Los Angeles.

Franky, whose mother was from Colombia, said others at the university are unhappy with the bar’s insensitivity. “Nobody would name a drink after Dylan Roof,” he said. Franky sent this statement to the Times:

