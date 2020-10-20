The Justice Department, joined by 11 states including Arkansas, sued Google today for violation of antitrust law.

The suit alleges anti-competitive practices to dominate Internet searches, which in turn allows Google to enrich itself with related advertising.

Google, which accounts for about 90 percent of Internet searches, insists others still can compete.

All the states in the suit have Republican attorneys general. Some other states are considering suits, too. Coverage today suggests that the Justice Department may plan further forays against technology companies. That could be wide-ranging, the Washington Post noted.

The Justice Department began scrutinizing Google as part of a broad review of big tech announced last summer, as federal officials sought to respond to what they described then as “widespread concerns that consumers, businesses, and entrepreneurs have expressed about search, social media, and some retail services online.”

In announcing her office had joined the suit filed in Washington, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in the release:

“Most Americans think it is free to ‘Google’ something, but it comes at a cost and that cost is the freedom to choose the best products from the best companies. As Attorney General, I am charged with the responsibility of protecting the citizens of our state and while I want businesses to thrive, I will do everything in my power to protect consumers from deceptive and unfair practices.”

The suit will take years, most likely.