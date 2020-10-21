By
Max Brantley
On
12:13 pm

Important to note the false negative on antigen test.

Irvin has been a very active member of the governor’s CARES Act steering committee. They meet by Zoom, so, if she’s up to it, she could still participate in today’s 4 p.m. meeting.

Help us report on the coronavirus crisis

The COVID-19 pandemic is reshaping all aspects of life in Arkansas. We're interested in hearing from doctors, nurses and other health care workers; from patients and their families; from people in longterm care facilities and their families; from parents and students affected by the crisis; from people who have lost their job; from people with knowledge of workplaces or communities that aren't taking appropriate measures to slow the spread of the disease; and more.

Send us a tip
Max Brantley
Max Brantley
Editor of the Times since it became a weekly in May 1992.
Previous article Voting computer got you flummoxed? Ask for paper
Tags

Commenting FAQs