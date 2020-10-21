Well, make that 4! My Antigen test was negative on Sunday; however, I received positive PCR results from Sunday this morning. I am at home recovering. Praying for my colleagues and everyone who is suffering with this virus. #COVID19 Thank you all for your prayers for me. https://t.co/vqm4o6TiPh
— Missy Thomas Irvin (@ARSenMissyIrvin) October 21, 2020
Important to note the false negative on antigen test.
Irvin has been a very active member of the governor’s CARES Act steering committee. They meet by Zoom, so, if she’s up to it, she could still participate in today’s 4 p.m. meeting.