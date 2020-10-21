Arkansas PBS announces that it will have return appearances of 2nd Congressional District candidates, Joyce Elliott and French Hill.

They appeared for a one-hour debate previously, but Hill, the Republican incumbent, has refused other debaters. Indications are that Hill faces a tough fight from Elliott, the Democratic state senator from Little Rock. Elliott has run a smart campaign, will overwhelm Hill in his Pulaski County home and hopes that his strong allegiance to Donald Trump will cost him some past support in suburban counties where Trump’s standing has fallen.

Things are close enough that Hill is willing to stick his neck out in the same time period with Elliott, if not in a debate. He made one other appearance with Elliott in separate interviews with the Delta Grassroots Caucus, but it wasn’t widely available for public viewing. In that, notably, Hill turned a question about right-wing plots to kidnap two Democratic governors into criticism of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and protests against police brutality.

Steve Barnes will interview them in one-on-one interviews at 7 p.m. Friday. A PBS release said they’ll address health care, tax policy, trade relations, social unrest and fiscal issues.