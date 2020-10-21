Sure, why not mention the article that says only two “major” newspapers have endorsed Donald Trump — the Sheldon Adelson-owned Las Vegas Review-Journal and Walter Hussman’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A proud day for Arkansas. I had my say on this Sunday. I did note the D-G slithered around a full-throated use of the word “endorse,” but I can read. So can many others who reacted in disgust.

I was surprised at a heavy reaction today to my Tweet of the Business Insider article linked above. Cancellations were vowed by several. Others said this just validated earlier reasons to swear off the news’paper.’ Many had not seen the editorial at all. Alas, I know how that goes.

The publisher/owner typically makes the call on editorial endorsements. No need to take it out on the good reporters who work at the D-G and need the jobs in this cratering industry. The editorial writer who found Trump’s only flaw is his “personality” perhaps needs a searching annual evaluation. But they say Hussman himself writes some editorials these days.

Give Hussman credit: He wasn’t pandering to readers. I’d wager what’s left of newspaper readership in the Little Rock market, the newspaper’s base skews Democratic, or at least anti-Trump among the franchise Little Rock readers who can afford $400 a year for a digital news’paper.’

Another Arkansas angle in this story. The Little Rock-based Stephens financial empire once owned the Las Vegas newspaper. It’s now the property of Sheldon Adelson, a casino zillionaire who’s poured more money into Trump’s candidacy and his 2017 inauguration than anyone else. The Las Vegas paper was, as best I can determine, one of only two major papers to endorse Trump in 2016. (No, the D-G didn’t endorse Hillary. It took a pass on both.) The Jacksonville, Fla., newspaper also backed him.

The first Adelson publisher of the Las Vegas paper was Craig Moon, the final fully empowered publisher of the Arkansas Gazette before it lost the newspaper war to Hussman. He retired from the Vegas paper in 2018. He was succeeded as publisher by his friend and then-editor of the newpaper by Keith Moyer, who the last editor of the Gannett-owned Gazette before it closed. He’s now publisher and editor in Las Vegas.

Something Moyer and Hussman now can see eye to eye on. Harmonic convergence.