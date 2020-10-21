As all predicted, the weekend brought the mid-week rise in COVID-19 cases, a whopping 1,155 in 24 hours, for a positivity rate well over 10 percent. And with 23 more deaths, Arkansas is likely to hang on to its place as among the national leaders in per capita death rate, with a rate that’s better than three times the national average.

Said the governor:

“We are testing at record levels and we continue to see a high number of new cases across Arkansas. Compared to last Wednesday, we are plus 76 cases. Today we have 14 counties with more than 20 cases, once again highlighting the fact that this virus is not contained to one part of the state. We must all remain focused in our fight against COVID-19. Let’s be careful of the social gatherings and remind each other that wearing a mask protects those around us. Today everyone understands the need for social distancing.”

From the Health Department:

Below are today’s statewide hospitalization numbers as reported to us by hospitals and as of 2 p.m. today.

Current hospitalizations – 636

Total beds- 9,120

Total beds available – 2,377

Total ICU beds – 1,054

Total ICU beds available – 108

Total vents – 1,062

Total vents available – 713

Total COVID patients in ICU – 247

Total COVID patients on vents – 99

Wear the damn mask.

I was an Arkansas Go-get-her today. I took my wife to early vote and picked her up. It was speedy at mid-afternoon downtown. Every single person I saw entering the building was wearing a mask. So there’s that.