If you’ve voted early in Pulaski County and were a supporter of Vice President Biden, you know that there are so many presidential candidate names on the ballot (13) that to get to Biden’s name you had to click on the “more” bar at the bottom of the first screen to get to the screen with Biden’s name on it. (Candidates draw for name placement.)

For folks used to computers, that wasn’t much of a problem, though it would have been helpful if the bar said something like “click here to continue to page 2 of the presidential ballot” or something similar. The system is entirely new: You vote on the computer, which gives you a paper readout of your ballot and you feed this paper ballot into yet another computer to cast your vote.

Apparently, older folks unused to navigating websites have told friends that Biden’s name has been left off the ballot. Poll workers have surely been asked for help.

If you know someone who would rather not vote by computer, tell them to ask for a paper ballot. The Pulaski County Clerk’s office, confirming with the Pulaski County Election Commission this morning, said that once you’ve signed the poll book you can ask for a paper ballot. It will not be a provisional ballot.

Advertisement

The Times has also called the commission to ask if county poll workers are aware they can provide paper ballots, but has not yet been able to reach anyone. (Will update when we get a response.) There is no notice to this effect at the polling places.